Atlanta mayor says the city is preparing for an ‘unprecedented’ weather event

ATLANTA — Atlanta is under a tropical storm and flood watch as Hurricane Helene is set to hit the city over the next 48 hours.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a news conference after meeting with 97 city leaders as the city is hit by two storms.

“So that combination can make for a pretty hostile event and bring about a whole lot of rain, a whole lot of wind,” Dickens said.

The mayor says Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management has proactively worked to clear out storm drains to ensure the stormwater system is operating as well as possible.

“They are paying close attention and managing water flow in the cities known flooding hotspots,” the mayor said.

The city will have chainsaw groups on standby, and Atlanta’s Fire department will also be prepared to help with swift water rescues if they are needed.

Atlanta’s parks department has canceled all activities for Thursday and Friday but will have staff on standby 24/7 to deal with problems as they arise.

The mayor says all non-essential employees have been told to work from home.

The city says www.AtlantaGA.gov will have a list of cancelations, and residents can text “NotifyATL” to 24639 for emergency alerts.

