Atlanta mayor picks city’s interim chief of staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens appointed Courtney English as the interim chief of staff for the city.

English currently serves as the chief policy officer, and will also continue in that role, the city announced Monday.

He replaces former chief of staff Odie Donald, who resigned earlier this month to take a role in Richmond, Virginia, as that city’s chief administrative officer.

English is taking responsibility for the mayor’s legislative agenda. He will be a top liaison with the city council and will manage the mayor’s executive offices.

The executive offices include Legislative and External Affairs, Constituent Services, Communications, Cultural Affairs, Sustainability, International and Immigrant Affairs, Special Events, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Film and Entertainment, and the Department of Labor and Employment Services.

According to the news release, these new responsibilities build on English’s current ones as chief policy officer. English in his current role leads the team that focuses on the major public policy initiatives of the Dickens administration, which include affordable housing, economic development, youth education and engagement, neighborhood revitalization and strategic partnerships.

Dickens touted English’s record and initiatives over the last four years. This includes bringing in 11,000 affordable housing units and implementing non-policing strategies that helped reduce crime. He also launched a multi-pronged Year of the Youth initiative, which the city credited with a 56% reduction in youth-related crime in 2023.

“Since day one of my administration, Courtney has been a trusted advisor, agile leader, and passionate champion of the transformational public policy initiatives that are Moving Atlanta Forward,” Dickens said. “Courtney brings a depth of experience and commitment to his new responsibilities and motivates his teams to achieve our goals.”

“I deeply appreciate Mayor Dickens’ continued trust and confidence in me, and I am honored to serve the City of Atlanta in his administration,” said English. “I will be hyper-focused on executing the Mayor’s vision of making Atlanta the best place in the country to raise a child through both our ongoing public policy initiatives and legislative priorities.”

English said he looks forward to working with the mayor’s senior leadership team over the next few months. He said want to make sure the mayor’s executive offices are working the best they can, as well as build on the city’s relationships throughout the civic, nonprofit and business sectors.

