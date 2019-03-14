Atlanta mayor delivers State of City address Thursday

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will deliver her second state of the city address today.
The 2019 Mayor’s State of the City Breakfast, hosted by The Coca-Cola Company and the Atlanta Committee for Progress will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Ballroom-Building C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., NW (Gold Deck - Enter on Northside Drive), Atlanta.
During last year’s address, restoring public trust was an important topic.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had reported how Bottoms predecessor, Kasim Reed, tried to frustrate access to public records, misleading representations about city records, lavish credit card purchases and subpoenas in a federal bribery investigation for records related to actions during his administration.
