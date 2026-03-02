Atlanta marathon pace vehicle left official route, affecting 3 runners

ATLANTA — An error during the 2026 USATF Half Marathon Championships – Women’s Elite Race caused some runners to go off the official course.

“We regret the confusion to the athletes affected on what was otherwise a banner day for road racing in the United States,” the Atlanta Track Club said.

A pace vehicle left the official course during Mile 11, the Atlanta Track Club said, causing three runners to also go off the official course.

Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club, took responsibility for the error in a news release.

In part the statement said, “As Race Director, I take full responsibility for what occurred. Athletes should never have to make a split-second decision between following a pace vehicle or trusting the official course.”

The statement also said the track club is “conducting a full review to determine exactly how and why the vehicle left the course to strengthen safeguards moving forward.”

They also want to “ensure the affected athletes — Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Edna Kurgat — are made whole."

The athletes filed a protest with U.S. Track and Field after the race, which was denied. An appeal was submitted, USATF said.

“The jury of appeals found that ‘the event did not meet USATF Rule 243 and that the course was not adequately marked at the point of misdirection. This violation contributed to the misdirection taken by the athletes within the top four at the time of misdirection. However, the jury of appeals finds no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish. The results order of finish as posted is considered final,” USATF said.

