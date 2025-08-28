Fentanyl dealer who fell off building while fleeing DEA sentenced

ATLANTA — Omari A. Nicks, a convicted drug trafficker, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl while possessing a loaded AR-style rifle in Atlanta.

He was arrested earlier this year after falling off an apartment building when he was attempting to flee.

Nicks was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross following his guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Nicks is a serial drug trafficker who posed a serious threat to public safety by dealing fentanyl and other dangerous drugs while armed with a loaded, high-powered rifle that he was not allowed to have,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

TRAFFICKING NICKS ATL Authorities found an AR-style rifle in the Atlanta apartment of Omari Nicks. (Source: US DOJ, Northern District of Georgia)

“When criminals mix deadly drugs with guns, the danger is magnified,” said Jae W. Chung, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and the Cartersville Police Department.

In January, Nicks was selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his apartment complex in Atlanta to customers from as far away as Bartow County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 6, DEA agents searched his apartment after witnessing him sell methamphetamine and fentanyl. Nicks attempted to flee by climbing out a third-story window but was arrested after falling off the side of the building.

Inside the apartment, agents found about two kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, 50 grams of fentanyl, a hydraulic press, $5,400 in cash and a loaded AR-15 style rifle. About 100 grams of heroin were also recovered after being dumped out the window by his co-conspirator.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, which aims to eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect communities from violent crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group