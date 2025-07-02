Atlanta man celebrated as 2 millionth fan at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game on Tuesday was celebrated as their two millionth fan.

Francisco Mendoza was selected as the two millionth fan while attending the tournament’s round of 16 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as CF Monterrey and Borussia Dortmund played for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Mendoza was joined by his wife, Paola, and his daughters, Megan and Erika, on the pitch to pose for a photo.

They were greeted by Mexican football icon Luis Hernández.

El Matador, Mexico’s all-time leading FIFA World Cup goalscorer and Javier Hernández, who played for Monterrey early in his career, took a pre-match photo with the family.

“I’m still shaking. That was an experience I will never forget,” said Francisco. “My family have only just been able to join me in Atlanta, and this is our first game together as a family – so this is now a memory we will have together for a lifetime. I will get that photograph framed immediately. Thank you to FIFA for making this moment happen.”

