  • Atlanta is tied for the No.1 city for economic prosperity among African-Americans, study finds

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta is the No. 1 city in the U.S. , where African Americans are faring the best economically (tied with Washington, D.C.), according to a report released by Forbes earlier this year

    The City of Atlanta tweeted the study's findings this week with the hashtag #CityOfOpportunity. 

    Two of the major markers for economic prosperity are  home ownership and self-employment, the study revealed. 

    According to Forbes, 20% of the metro Atlanta area's black working population is self-employed, the highest proportion in the nation.

    Home ownership rates in Atlanta average 44.7 percent, compared to the national average of 41 percent.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Though D.C. comes out on top when it comes to median household income for African-Americans at $69,246, the cost of living in Atlanta is much lower. The average black household income in Atlanta averages around $48,161.

    According to Forbes, Atlanta's African American population is bolstered by its historically black universities, its strong middle class and a thriving black entertainment scene. 

    Overall, the majority of the top 20 cities with the best economic opportunities for African-Americans are in the South, according to the report. The top 10 were all in the South:

    1, 2: TIE: Washington, DC/ Atlanta, Ga. 

    3. Austin, Tx. 

    4. Baltimore, Md. 

    5. Raleigh, N.C.

    6. Charlotte, N.C.

    7. San Antonio, Tx. 

    8. Houston, Tx.

    9. Miami, Fl. 

    10. Richmond, Va. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories