Atlanta is tied for the No.1 city for economic prosperity among African-Americans, study finds

ATLANTA - Atlanta is the No. 1 city in the U.S. , where African Americans are faring the best economically (tied with Washington, D.C.), according to a report released by Forbes earlier this year.
The City of Atlanta tweeted the study's findings this week with the hashtag #CityOfOpportunity.
#FunFact: According to @Forbes, Atlanta is the #1 city where African-Americans are doing the best economically (tied with Washington D.C.). #CityOfOpportunities pic.twitter.com/1Bo4tM1vr3— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) August 7, 2018
Two of the major markers for economic prosperity are home ownership and self-employment, the study revealed.
According to Forbes, 20% of the metro Atlanta area's black working population is self-employed, the highest proportion in the nation.
Home ownership rates in Atlanta average 44.7 percent, compared to the national average of 41 percent.
Though D.C. comes out on top when it comes to median household income for African-Americans at $69,246, the cost of living in Atlanta is much lower. The average black household income in Atlanta averages around $48,161.
According to Forbes, Atlanta's African American population is bolstered by its historically black universities, its strong middle class and a thriving black entertainment scene.
Overall, the majority of the top 20 cities with the best economic opportunities for African-Americans are in the South, according to the report. The top 10 were all in the South:
1, 2: TIE: Washington, DC/ Atlanta, Ga.
3. Austin, Tx.
4. Baltimore, Md.
5. Raleigh, N.C.
6. Charlotte, N.C.
7. San Antonio, Tx.
8. Houston, Tx.
9. Miami, Fl.
10. Richmond, Va.
