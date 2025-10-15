Atlanta Humane Society helps rescue over 80 animals in South Georgia

ATLANTA — On Tuesday morning, the Atlanta Humane Society helped rescue about 80 animals from a home in Statesboro.

Dogs were found in a single home in filthy and dangerous conditions following reports of extreme neglect and cruelty. The animals are mostly French bulldogs and Pekingese. Two Persian cats were also rescued.

Animals were found in nearly every room. Some were found locked in small crates with no access to food or water. Others were confined to dark bathrooms or rooms without light. The home’s floors were covered in feces and urine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Five animals were found dead on the property. Several other animals were suffering from a range of serious medical issues, including open wounds from fighting, eye and dental disease, and severe skin infections.

The Atlanta Humane Society is taking in more than 30 of the animals. They’ll be evaluated, given medical treatment, and eventually, be fostered.

Other agencies that will care for the rescued animals include the Bulloch County Humane Enforcement Division and the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

After the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant, deputies arrested Debra Jo Green and Kenneth Mark Berrin in the home on felony animal cruelty charges.

Both suspects were booked into the Bulloch County jail. According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the number of charges the pair will face will be determined after the sheriff’s office consults with the District Attorney’s Office of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group