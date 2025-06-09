Atlanta Hawks launch shooting clinics for kids

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy hosted the first clinic of their Jr. Hawks Shooting Clinic Program on Wednesday.

The program helps boys and girls from ages eight to 15 develop shooting fundamentals through both group and individual skill instruction.

The first clinic was held at Norcross High School and welcomed 100 young athletes. Hawks legend Sedric Toney made a special appearance and offered the attendees words of encouragement.

The location and dates for the four remaining Jr. Hawks Shooting Clinics include:

June 11 at Decatur High School (Decatur, Ga.)

June 25 at Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.)

July 9 at Riverside Epicenter (Austell, Ga.)

July 16 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Atlanta)

To register and learn more about the Jr. Hawks Shooting Clinic Program and other youth basketball programs with the Hawks Basketball Academy, visit Hawks.com/BasketballAcademy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group