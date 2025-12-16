Atlanta Habitat for Humanity volunteer surprised with home of her own

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is now a homeowner, and a retired Atlanta Falcons legend is helping her furnish it.

On Tuesday, along Carter Way in southeast Atlanta, Quanta Shealey moved into her very own Habitat for Humanity home.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was there, but Shealey had no idea that she was getting a new home for her family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I love surprises, but today? I would have wanted to know!” Shealey said.

It was courtesy of none other than Atlanta Falcons great Warrick Dunn. It was the 250th home the football star’s charity has helped provide.

“I’m thankful, and I want to help people live better lives,” Dunn said.

Dunn’s nonprofit, featuring the “Homes for the Holidays” program, gifted Shealey a $5,000 down payment and $10,000 worth of furniture and electronics from his charity partner, Aaron’s.

But she also did her part.

A Habitat homeowner isn’t really given a house; they have to earn it by helping to build other Habitat houses.

TRENDING STORIES:

“All of our families are required to give 250 of what we call sweat equity hours. That’s time and service in the community,” Atlanta Habitat for Humanity CEO Rosalyn Merrick said.

The Browns Mill Village community was developed by Atlanta Habitat, with some help from Shealey herself.

Now, she’s the owner of the place she had a hand in building. She says this first night at home, she will never forget.

“Whew! No sleep. We’re gonna be excited going through the house,” Shealey said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group