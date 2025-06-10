Atlanta food program addresses students’ nutritional needs over summer break

ATLANTA — Parents and guardians in Atlanta who need help feeding their children have ways of accomplishing that close to home.

The city of Atlanta kicked off its annual Summer Food Program Monday, which lasts through July 25. Hours vary by location.

The program will serve lunch onsite to school-aged children in low-income areas up to age 18.

The program is a joint effort between the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s Bright from the Start program.

The program will provide meals to children at eight city outdoor pools, four Atlanta-Fulton Public Libraries and one splashpad.

Locating a City of Atlanta summer meal food site is simple.

Parents or caregivers can call 404-546-3122 or go online and enter their zip code to find the nearest service provider.

A complete list of providers can also be found on the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website.

The city’s Summer Food Program will continue the Mobile Feeding Program on Wheels for families without transportation.

Camp Best Friends participants are eligible for free breakfast and lunch.

Mayor Andre Dickens said some families depend on public schools for nutritious meals.

“This program is critical so that the city can stand in the gap during Summer Break,” he said.

The federally funded collaboration between the City and Bright from the Start serves communities where food insecurity and accessibility can threaten children’s well-being.

This summer, the aim is to serve an average of 3,000 meals daily to Atlanta children, totaling more than 150,000 meals by the end of summer.

