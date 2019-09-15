Downtown street closed as Atlanta firefighters battling building fire

Right now, Atlanta firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a building in downtown Atlanta.
An abandoned building off Auburn Avenue caught on fire Sunday morning near the Downtown Connector.
Channel 2 Action News viewers sent us photos and videos of smoke that could be seen for miles
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
We have a photographer heading to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Something on fire downtown pic.twitter.com/Yr5Mqp6Rn2— JR Guevara (@jrguevara) September 15, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}