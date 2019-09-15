  • Downtown street closed as Atlanta firefighters battling building fire

    Right now, Atlanta firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a building in downtown Atlanta.

    An abandoned building off Auburn Avenue caught on fire Sunday morning near the Downtown Connector. 

    Channel 2 Action News viewers sent us photos and videos of smoke that could be seen for miles

    The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

    We have a photographer heading to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.  

     

