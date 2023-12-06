Atlanta fashion boutique becomes target of burglars once again, this time ending in arrest

ATLANTA — An Atlanta clothing boutique has once again become the target of burglars.

On Sunday at about 5:43 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at the According to Fashion store at 349 Decatur St. SE.

The store has been the victim of several burglaries lately, which led to a swift response from officers who are now familiar with the location.

When officers arrived they met with the store’s owner, who showed officers surveillance video of the robbery, showing a man stealing a red jacket and a pair of jeans.

Officers immediately searched the area and located a man walking along Boulevard wearing a red jacket and matching the description of the suspect shown in the video.

Following the interview, officers confirmed the man matched the suspect’s description on the surveillance video and detained him.

The business owner positively identified the man and confirmed the items were stolen from her store.

The suspect, Julian O’Conner, 23, was arrested and charged with burglary and theft by taking.

Police say the value of the stolen items was greater than $500.

O’Conner was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

