Police looking for burglar who broke into same store three times and stole clothing

ATLANTA — Police are asking for your help to locate a burglary suspect.

Atlanta police are looking for the man in the photo.

Police said on Tuesday, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at 349 Decatur St. SE.

The investigation revealed that a suspect entered the business by damaging the front door and then stole designer clothing from inside.

Police said it was later revealed that the same suspect had burglarized the same location on two previous occasions.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Police said you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

