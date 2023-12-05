Georgia father, teen daughter killed in crash

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — A Georgia father and daughter were killed in a crash Sunday in Blackshear.

The Blackshear Times reports that Michael Teabo, 29, and Addison Teabo, 13, were killed in the accident in the Otter Creek Community around 5 p.m. It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there were any other vehicles involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Teabo was a father of four who worked as a cabinet maker, according to his obituary.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He loved to hunt and fish. Much like his daughter, he enjoyed listening to music. He also loved his Georgia Bulldogs,” his obituary read.

Michael is survived by two daughters and a son as well as his fiance and her two daughters.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Addison Teabo was a 7th-grader at Pierce County Middle School.

“Addison loved playing sports, especially volleyball and tennis,” family members wrote in her obituary. “Listening to music was a true passion of hers, and she took pride in being a big sister.”

Addison is survived by her mother and step-father as well as two sisters and four brothers.

The father and daughter will be memorialized at a joint funeral service on Saturday.

Family of DeKalb County cyclist who was killed in a hit and run are looking for driver who left him

©2023 Cox Media Group