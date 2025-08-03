Atlanta event focused on teaching dads to recognize health issues of pregnant moms

ATLANTA — In Atlanta, fathers gathered on Saturday for hands-on training aimed at reducing maternal mortality rates, organized by the nonprofit 4Kira4Moms.

“What we are trying to do is raise awareness on how to protect our moms,” Valeria Newsome Garcia with 4Kira4Moms said.

In an effort to protect moms, Saturday was a gathering for the dads.

“(To) get ready for that fatherhood journey,” Garcia said.

4Kira4Moms is a nonprofit started in honor of Kira Johnson, who lost her life after a c-section when she bled internally for hours after the surgery.

“Our organization 4Kira4Moms is designed to bring awareness to the maternal mortality crisis that we have in this country,” Garcia said. “We have paternal centers for excellence that we are starting across the nation. We are starting here in Georgia. This program is sponsored by Hope for Georgia Moms.”

Saturday was the second 4Kira4Dads event in Atlanta, giving fathers the tools to protect the mothers of their children.

“(It) focuses on high blood pressure and preeclampsia. A number of cardiovascular issues tend to be some of the drivers for health issues for moms in pregnancy, so we are educating dads on how to be aware of those, how to notice some of the warning signs, and how to help their partners get treatment to help avoid some serious complications,” Garcia said.

The hope is that they can also learn to take care of themselves and have the tools to keep their families safe.

“We have an online program, we have an online app that’s available for dads to get for more information on the pregnancy journey, how to help protect their partners in pregnancy,” Garcia said.

Saturday’s event hosted more than 50 people.

