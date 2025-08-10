Atlanta DOT issues construction notice ahead of Cascade Road resurfacing

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Transportation will start the final phase of road resurfacing for the Cascade Road Complete Street Phase I project on Aug. 11.

The construction will focus on Cascade Road between Willis Mill Road SW and Kingsdale Drive SW, with crews working around the clock from Aug. 11 through Aug. 16 to expedite completion.

The project involves milling, repaving, and temporary striping, which will allow for the removal of detours and restore direct access to businesses along the Cascade corridor.

Officials said the roadway should reopen by the end of August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re committed to restoring full access to Cascade Road as quickly and safely as possible,” ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said in a statement. “This final push marks a major milestone in our Complete Street construction, and we appreciate the community’s continued support and patience.”

RELATED STORIES:

The Cascade Road Complete Street project was initially announced in 2021 with a budget of $20.9 million, aiming to improve safety, connectivity, and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers along a two-mile stretch of Cascade Road.

Businesses in the area have reported a 30% decrease in sales due to the ongoing construction, with some owners expressing concerns about the lack of a definitive completion date for the project.

ATLDOT plans to confirm and announce the official reopening date once final inspections are complete, although intermittent lane closures may occur for remaining sidewalk, lighting, signal, signage, and permanent striping installations.

The department said they were aware that the overnight work might cause temporary noise and light disturbances, and asked residents and businesses nearby for patience during the construction period.

Here’s what ATLDOT said the planned construction activities include:

Resurfacing begins Monday, Aug. 11, on Cascade Road from Willis Mill Road SW to Kingsdale Drive SW

Two crews will operate 12-hour shifts daily starting at 9 a.m. on Monday through 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16

Work includes milling existing asphalt and laying new pavement, followed by temporary striping

Full resurfacing and striping are expected to be completed by Aug. 25

ATLDOT will confirm and announce the official reopening date once final inspections are complete

After reopening, intermittent lane closures may occur for remaining sidewalk, lighting, signal, signage, and permanent striping installations

Traffic flow will be maintained, though minor delays may occur during these final activities

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group