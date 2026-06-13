Vehicle fire blocks 3 lanes of major metro Atlanta interstate

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Those traveling on Interstate 285 should know about a potential impediment to their journey Saturday afternoon.

Three northbound lanes are blocked before State Route 166/Langford Parkway at Mile Marker 5 because of a vehicle fire.

Emergency responders are working to reopen these lanes. Drivers should beware of delays on their route and potentially plan alternate routes.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol to check the status of the people associated with the vehicle fire.

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