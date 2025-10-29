Atlanta Dogwood Festival coming back for 90th year, but adding ticket prices

ATLANTA — The future of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival has been in question for months after announcing a $250,000 budget shortfall.

But organizers announced on Wednesday that the festival will go on for its 90th year in April.

As of Wednesday, the festival has raised just $71,867 from community supporters and philanthropists.

To help raise the rest of the money, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office has agreed to let the festival charge an entrance fee.

Tickets will be priced at $5 for Friday, April 10 and $10 for Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12.

“The ability to charge an entrance fee — something previously not allowed under our permit — will be a tremendous help,” executive director Brian Hill said.

For the last 89 years, the festival has been a free celebration of art and music in Piedmont Park.

Organizers cite rising production costs and shifting sponsorship priorities as the reason behind the budget shortfall.

Organizers say producing the 2026 event will still be a challenge, but they will move forward regardless.

