Atlanta Dogwood Festival announces return to Piedmont Park with no ticket fees

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dogwood Festival says it will be back stronger than ever this year, thanks to the generosity of festivalgoers and sponsor support.

Last year, for the first time in its 90-year history, it asked festivalgoers to buy tickets for entry into the event after festival leaders said rising production costs and shifting sponsorship priorities created a budget shortfall.

Organizers have also attributed the financial difficulties to the impacts of COVID-19 and inflation, noting that costs have risen by 25% to 30%.

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This year, the festival will be asking for donations upon entry but not paid tickets.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming public and sponsor support the Atlanta Dogwood Festival received earlier this year. That support will allow us to continue this beloved annual springtime tradition,” new festival director Lanna Rudeseal said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. “This year, requested entry donations played a critical role in the event’s financial viability. In 2027, we plan to pair entry donations with on-site benefits for attendees, providing added value and showing our deep appreciation for their support.”

The festival, which began when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president, has been a staple of Atlanta’s cultural scene for decades.

The massive festival at Piedmont Park is often thought of as the kick-off to Atlanta’s festival season.

The 2027 Dogwood Festival will be held from April 9-11.

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