Atlanta city hall adds lights to celebrate holidays, special events

ATLANTA — It may not be the Empire State Building, but the Atlanta City Hall is taking a page from New York’s famous skyscraper—adding new lights to celebrate holidays and special events.
In a video message, Atlanta city spokesperson Chris Davis said the building will use colorful lighting to show support for causes and mark occasions.
“It’s a really, really historic facility here that we wanted to kind of take advantage of,” Davis said.
City officials say the new display is energy-efficient.
You’ll see the lights shine for Christmas, July 4th, and other big holidays throughout the year.
