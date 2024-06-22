Atlanta City Council member hosting Jazz Festival at Pittsburgh Yards

ATLANTA — The fourth annual Pittsburgh Atlanta Jazz Festival kicks off Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. and a member of the Atlanta City Council is hosting.

The event, held at Pittsburgh Yards in south Atlanta, will be hosted by Council member Antonio Lewis, District 12.

According to the city, the event is free and performances will continue through 7 p.m.

“This year’s lineup includes Derrick Ward & Pure Music, Michael Johnson Meditative Funk, and International Agape Movement,” the city said in a statement.

Officials recommend bringing your own chair for the event to ensure you have somewhere to sit.

