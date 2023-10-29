Atlanta, Chamblee law enforcement officials warn thieves are targeting storage units in the metro

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are sending out a plea for people to check their storage units this weekend.

They said thieves are targeting them and stealing high-dollar items. The problem is, many spots don’t have security and customers do not check their units daily. In most cases, weeks are passing before police are notified of the theft.

“Definitely go check your storage,” said Justin Haley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Haley said this week, he stopped at his storage unit at Public Storage on Savoy Dr. in Chamblee and realized someone had stolen at least $15,000 worth of electronics and collectables.

“Some of the stuff you can’t get back. So, those are the things I’m a little upset about,” said Haley.

He said staff told him dozens of customers have been reporting theft there over the past two months. Channel 2 Action News is waiting for managers to return calls to confirm. Chamblee Police Department is gathering records.

“The lock wasn’t broken. Somebody had actually got a master key or something like that and was able to get into the lock,” said Haley.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta Police Department sent out surveillance photos of two men they believe stole from several units at Extra Storage Space on Northside Drive. Investigators believe they broke into 16 units in a span of two days in August.

Police reports show in one unit, they made off with a dirt bike, four TVs and 2 MacBook computers.

Police say two weeks passed before they found out.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Locks were not damaged there, either. Customers suspect thieves got into one unit then climbed up, cut the fencing covering each ceiling and weaved through other units.

“We’re still kind of looking into that,” said Lt. Damian Crowder. “There are other ways they could have gotten into or even gotten out. So, we’re unsure, but that’s very possible.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia brewery plans to close, says ‘prohibition-era’ law is holding them back

©2023 Cox Media Group