Atlanta Board of Education appoints 7 new principals, new athletic director at APS

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education appointed seven new principals and a new district athletic director to serve Atlanta Public Schools.

The district announced the new hires on Monday evening, with all appointments effective July 1.

According to information from the board, the following individuals will join the district in July.

Gregory Goodwin joins APS as the Executive Director of Athletics. APS said Goodwin will bring 30 years of experience in educational athletics and school leadership to the role, having served as the interim athletic director for DeKalb County Schools and as the principal of Redan High School, also in DeKalb.

Brian Baron will take office as the principal of Morningside Elementary School, having already served on the school’s administrative team since 2018 and more recently as its interim principal. The district said Baron brings more than 20 years of experience to the role.

E. Rivers Elementary School will also have a new principal, with Summer Clayton moving from her position as assistant principal of Glenwood Elementary School in the City Schools of Decatur to work for APS. Clayton has been an educator since 1996, according to the district.

Interim principal Tiauna Crooms will move from temporary to permanent status to lead APS’ Booker T. Washington High School. Before serving as interim principal, the district said Crooms led several other institutions, including the senior academy at Booker T. Washington High.

In similar fashion, Shermain Jennings will be the official full-time principal at Frederick Douglass High School, a change from his current interim position in the same role. Before coming to Frederick Douglass High, Jennings was an assistant principal at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta.

Dr. Angela Mitchell will also move from an interim role to serve as principal of North Atlanta High School. Before working as the interim principal, Mitchell was the assistant principal at the school. Before that, she taught math at Booker T. Washington High School, among other roles.

Kimberly Elementary School’s new principal is a familiar face, with interim principal Kristy Reese stepping into the role permanently. Reese brings more than 20 years of public education experience, including 11 in the classroom, to her position, according to the district.

The Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy has a new principal as well, with Dr. Adib Shakir coming form Princeton Elementary School in DeKalb County to take on the new leadership role in Atlanta. APS said in a statement that Shakir has an extensive amount of experience supporting students with different needs and managing operations.

