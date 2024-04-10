Atlanta Board of Ed. extends superintendent search to find candidate who ‘exceeds expectations’

ATLANTA — Months after Atlanta Public Schools and former superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring parted ways, the city’s Board of Education announced they’d be extending their timeline to find her permanent replacement.

In August, Channel 2 Action News reported that Herring chose to leave her position early, rather than completing the full school year.

The Atlanta Board of Education named Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent after the split with Herring while they started their search for a permanent new superintendent.

In March, the Board said it expected to have a new and permanent superintendent in office by July 1.

Now, the Board said they’re going to extend their search time, citing a need to pick a new superintendent who “meets and exceeds the expectations set forth by the community and the leadership profile.”

To that end, the Board said it will continue working with its recruitment partner, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to continue the search process while maintaining the “integrity of the process.”

“We bear a profound responsibility to our community, faculty, and students to identify and appoint the most suitable candidate to fulfill our obligations. We have to get this right,” Atlanta Board of Education Chair Erika Mitchell said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement about extending the search did not include a new target date to finish the process.

