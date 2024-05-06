Atlanta BeltLine secures $3 million to build more affordable housing for seniors

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine has announced that is has secured $3 million to bring more than 150 units of affordable senior housing along the southside trail.

The housing will be built at the former Englewood Manor public housing community, “which was demolished in 2009 after existing housing fell into disrepair.”

The $72 million project will roll out in six phases and will be built across 30 acres of land.

“We want to ensure that Atlanta has a variety of housing options that meet the needs of different residents so that our communities can continue to grow and thrive,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta.

“The one- and two-bedroom units will be reserved for seniors aged 62 and older, earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income, and will include over $2.5 million in rental subsidies for low-income families using Home Flex vouchers provided by Atlanta Housing. Residents with Atlanta Housing HomeFlex vouchers would not be required to pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent,” a news release said.

The BeltLine said it is currently at 66% of its goal to “create or preserve 5,600 units of affordable and workforce housing by 2030.”

