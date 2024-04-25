Atlanta Beltline Southside Trail may be completed sooner than originally planned

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline Southside Trail construction may be finished sooner than originally planned. Officials say it should be ready by the time the FIFA Men’s World Cup begins in 2026.

The City of Atlanta calls it a historic moment for the popular Beltline. Mayor Andre Dickens and Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs announced Wednesday that construction is starting earlier on the latest segments of the Southside trail.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the trail Wednesday afternoon to show you the construction for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Leaders say the segments originally slated to be complete by the end of June 2026 will now be ready in the first quarter of that year months earlier.

That’s just in time for the 2026 World Cup games that will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“That’s exciting news I think,” Beltline visitor Somin Lee told Channel 2 Action News.

The Atlanta Beltline provided an animated map showing where it will complete Segment 2 and Segment 3. They will extend nearly two miles from Pittsburgh Yards in southwest Atlanta to Boulevard in southeast Atlanta.

“By accelerating the completion of the longest continuous stretch of the BeltLine trail yet, we are accelerating equal access to economic prosperity and some of the best natural beauty Atlanta has to offer,” Dickens said in a statement.

People who use the Beltline are excited for what’s to come.

“The artwork, the restaurants, the bars. It’s an amazing thing for the city,” Julius Miller said.

The city says the Beltline Trail will also connect to several Atlanta Public Schools, including Carver High School and Slater Elementary, and parks, including D.H. Stanton Park.

Atlanta broke ground on the first part of the Beltline with the Westside Trail in Feb. 2008. When it is complete, the Beltline will circle the city in a 22-mile ring.

