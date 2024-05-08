Atlanta-based Delta Airlines ranked No. 1 in satisfaction

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is being recognized for passenger satisfaction.

Delta received good marks J.D. Power’s 2024 North America Airline Satisfaction Study

The airline ranked first in the business and premium economy segments of the study.

Delta ranked highly in categories including day of travel experience, digital tools and airline staff among others.

“This is a wonderful reflection of our elevated customer experience, fueled by the unparalleled service of our 100,000 Delta people worldwide,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for continuously raising the bar for our customers.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last month, Delta announced that non-union employees would get a 5% raise.

The airline is also raising its minimum starting wage to $19 an hour.

Delta earned $4.6 billion last year, more than United, American, Southwest and Alaska Airlines combined.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1,500 GSU applicants got welcome emails by mistake, university says The university admitted it made a mistake, and that several students got similar emails.

©2023 Cox Media Group