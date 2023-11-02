Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines lays off some corporate employees

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is laying off some of its corporate staff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Delta did not specify exactly how many employees it would be laying off.

“As Delta plans for 2024 and beyond, we continue evolving our business to better manage costs and set Delta up for success,” Delta told Channel 2 Action News in a statement. “We heavily invested in our business to manage the rapid return of demand for our product over the past few years.”

Delta said it is adjusting its programs, budgets, and organizational structures across the company to meet its goals.

Delta said it has not made any frontline layoffs during the pandemic and is not making them now.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on Delta’s record earnings after a busy summer of travel.

Delta Air Lines addresses concerns over changes to SkyMiles program

