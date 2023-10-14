Atlanta-based Delta Airlines sees record earnings after busy summer of travel

ATLANTA — Delta Airlines saw record revenue in the third quarter of 2023, according to a news release.
The Atlanta-based airline had feared fuel costs and maintenance expenses would cut into profits.
Instead, the airline saw a profit of $1.1 billion.
Airline officials said a reason for this is because overall flight capacity is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
Delta saw a large number of travelers this past summer.
“Thanks to the outstanding work of our entire team, Delta delivered record September quarter revenue and a double-digit operating margin. Our operational reliability continues to strengthen, thanks to our people, and I’m pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts with over $1 billion accrued year-to-date towards profit sharing,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer.
The company said it had an operating revenue of $15.5 billion
