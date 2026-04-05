Atlanta among top 5 cities for first-time homebuyers, Zillow says

ATLANTA — The latest market report from real estate company Zillow focused on which metro areas were the best large markets for first-time buyers.

Among the 50 largest metro areas in the United States, Atlanta was in the top 5 for the best places for new homebuyers, though it was not No. 1.

The best metro area for first-time homebuyers, according to Zillow, was Jacksonville, Florida.

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Atlanta was one of the top five metros, ranked at No. 4, for opportunities to buy a home for the first time.

Birmingham, Alabama, and San Antonio, Texas, filled the space between Jacksonville and Atlanta, with Houston taking the No. 5 spot.

According to Zillow, the top-ranked markets were determined by combining lower rent burdens with more affordable listings and less competition.

The real estate company said six of the top 10 markets in the U.S. were in the Sun Belt, where an improving inventory and relative affordability was making it easier for first-time buyers to secure homes.

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