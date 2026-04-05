Roads open again after water burst from ground in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Watershed Management crews were on site in Atlanta to investigate a possible water issue, leading to road closures nearby.
According to the Department of Watershed Management, the potential water incident was at Glenn St. SE and Fraser St. SE.
As of 11:50 a.m., the water Channel 2 Action News saw spraying in the air had been stopped and a metal covering is over a hole in the road.
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Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, a neighbor said the water issue started around 2 a.m., and he caught it on his Ring camera.
Glenn St. SE and Fraser St. SE, as well as the intersection of Fraser St. and Georgia Ave., were temporarily closed to traffic, but the roads have reopened.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DWM for more information.
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