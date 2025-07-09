Are you an experienced officer? You could get $10,000 bonus to join APD

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Foundation is hoping a signing bonus will lure experienced law enforcement officers from across the nation to Atlanta.

The foundation announced Wednesday a $10,000 signing bonus for certified officers who come to the department via lateral transfers.

The bonus is designed to lure officers “who can hit the ground running” in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and other major events, the Atlanta Police Foundation said.

“We are investing in experience,” said Dave Wilkinson, president and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation. “Lateral officers bring tested skills and real-time readiness. This bonus is our way of saying that if you’re ready to serve Atlanta, we’re ready to support you.”

The bonus for experienced officers is part of the foundation’s “Build the Force” push to boost recruitment and retention, and thus build momentum in reducing crime in the city.

Other initiatives the Atlanta Police Foundation are using to try to attract and keep officers include mental wellness programs, training, scholarships, life insurance and childcare incentives.

Those who apply must meet Atlanta police transfer qualifications and complete an expedited hiring process.

For more information and application details, visit JoinAtlantaPD.org.

