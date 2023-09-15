APS high schools offer free CPR and first aid training kits

ATLANTA — There’s a new tool at some Atlanta public schools, teaching teens how to save a life.
Every APS high school now has free CPR and first aid training kits.
Channel 2 Action News was at Benjamin Mays High School on Thursday where students practiced on mannequins.
The kits include training mannequins, simulators, and take-home materials for teens to share with their families.
The kits were donated by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the American Heart Association, with the goal of creating a new generation of lifesavers.
For more information about CPR in Schools and how you can get involved, visit www.heart.org/cprinschools.
