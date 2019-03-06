APD's mounted patrol stops home break-in, runs down suspect

ATLANTA - Police officers on horseback came riding to the rescue when a man said a burglar tried to break into his house while his wife was at home.
The stables for the Atlanta Police Department’s mounted patrol unit are near Grant Park.
A few days ago, a man at the park flagged down mounted patrol officers to say he had just gotten an alert from his home surveillance system that a man was trying to break into his home.
"We went up Robinson Street, which is the next street up. And lo and behold, at the top of the hill, we saw him," Lt. Greg Lyon told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.
What happened when the mounted patrol took off after the man, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}