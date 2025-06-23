APD initially misidentified 19-year-old murder victim as the suspect, mother says

ATLANTA — A mother says police still haven’t made an arrest three years after someone murdered her teenage son.

Santeesh Crews-Williams says Atlanta police initially misidentified her son as the person she suspects killed him.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was with the family of 19-year-old Malang Touray as they passed out flyers with information about his case at the Hills at Greenbriar apartments on Campbellton Road.

“Don’t nobody understands the suffering that I have. Sleepless nights,” Crews-Williams said.

“It was right in this area right here where he was laying at,” Touray’s stepfather pointed out.

“I don’t see how people have a heart to take somebody’s life like that,” Touray’s mother said through tears.

That was Touray’s parents’ reaction as more than a dozen family members passed out the flyers announcing a reward to people in the complex.

“If I hear anything, I will let you know. Sorry for your loss,” one man who received one of the flyers said.

Family members also placed flyers on cars and stapled them to trees and poles.

“You think somebody out here knows something?” Jones asked Touray’s mother.

“I know somebody out here knows something. They are just scared to say something,” she quickly replied.

Someone shot and killed Touray near the stairwell of building No. 30 in December 2022.

“The guy who shot him was waiting for him up under the steps,” Touray’s stepfather said.

He believes Touray was set up.

The family says police initially mistakenly identified the person under the steps as Touray.

The incident report Jones received indicates officers thought it was Touray on video under the stairwell with a gun.

However, now a supplemental report corrects that information. It says Touray had on completely different clothing.

The family wants to know how that mistake was made.

“How you gonna be an aggressor and shoot something, and you get shot and you end up dying. You don’t even have a gun,” the stepfather said.

Touray’s mother says getting justice has been an uphill battle.

“I fight every day. I fight every day,” she cried.

Police say they can’t say much as this is an active investigation. Crimstoppers has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.

Touray’s family says they put up $5,000 of that.

Contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477, or you can submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text CSGA to 738477.

