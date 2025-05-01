APD identifies woman with distinctive tattoos found shot to death in woods

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified a homicide victim after releasing photos of her distinctive tattoos.

Officers said Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas, 20, was found shot to death in the woods along Marietta Boulevard NW on April 20.

Police said Villegas, who is from Utah, didn’t have any identification on her at the time of her death.

Investigators released photos of the woman’s distinctive tattoos and surveillance video in the hopes it would help identify her.

Police said the investigation into Villegas’ death remains active.

Anyone who may have information can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

