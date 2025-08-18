APD asks for public’s help to identify truck in possible road rage incident that led to gunfire

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle tied to a 2024 shooting.

The shooting happened on Nov. 8, 2024, around 6:20 a.m. in the parking lot of Skyline Laundromat on Cleveland Ave SW, according to police.

Officers responding to a shots fired call found multiple shell casings and damage from gunfire, with initial investigations suggesting the incident may have stemmed from road rage, authorities said.

APD released surveillance video and described the suspect’s truck as having a silver toolbox in the bed. Investigators said the suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored top and pants with reflective markings.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the truck to contact Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 app

Text CSGA to 738477

You do not have to provide your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

