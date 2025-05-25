Anime, gaming, comics, music, and more: Momocon 2025 happening in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Momocon 2025 is in full swing in downtown Atlanta.

The four-day event is being held this weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center and is expected to attract 60,000 people.

Last year, the event welcomed over 56,000 attendees.

The conference celebrates anime, animation, comics, gaming, music, and cosplay.

Many attendees dress up as their favorite characters.

The first Momocon happened 20 years ago. Momocon continues Sunday.

