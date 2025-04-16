Animal rights group asks for ban on recreational horse back riding in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Members of the Georgia Animal Rights and Protection non-profit are contacting city leaders to ask for a ban on recreational horse back riding in downtown Atlanta.

The push for the ban comes just days after a horse was found dead downtown.

City leaders are aware of the concerns being raised by the animal rights group, and one councilmember says he’s willing to listen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Councilman Michael Julian Bond told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that he understands the concerns surrounding recreational horse back riding in a busy metropolitan city.

“I can understand why they would be concerned to have that large animal in the midst of all of the cars and at the same time, considering the safety of the rider...the safety of pedestrians,” said Bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

Julie Robertson, the vice president of GARP, says this growing trend of riding horses a long busy roadways is dangerous for not only the horse, but pedestrians and drivers.

“People riding horses’ downtown are weaving in and out of traffic…it’s like a joy ride," Robertson explained to Channel 2 Action News.

Robertson says they want this type of activity to be banned to better protect everyone.

“Horses are highly sensitive and skittish animals. Their hearing is estimated to be at least ten times more sensitive than that of humans, yet they struggle to pinpoint the exact source of a sound. This can cause them to startle and bolt unpredictably in any direction to escape a perceived threat—putting both the animals and drivers at serious risk,” Robertson wrote in an email to GARP members.

Members began reaching out to the council on Tuesday via email and phone calls. Councilman Bond says that he’s open to conversations and finding a resolution.

“Given the way things are in the city of Atlanta todya. I’m sure that’s not the best use of your animal within such congested streets...I wouldn’t think it be beyond the pale to take another look at the policies.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group