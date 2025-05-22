Angela Bassett talks everything ‘Mission Impossible’ as she hits the red carpet in Atlanta

ATLANTA — It’s considered one of the biggest film franchises in history, and for “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning,” Academy Award-nominated actor Angela Bassett returns to the film series, but this time as President of the United States.

“Erica Sloan, she was director of the CIA, but now she’s got a promotion, and she is ‘Madame President.’ And that is just a beautiful, strong representation,” Bassett said.

You would have thought Atlanta was the backdrop for the latest “Mission Impossible” installment, the“Final Reckoning.”

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer was there Wednesday night as stars were out on the red carpet at Atlantic Station to support the legendary actress who plays the president, as Tom Cruise once again tries to save the world

“She’s one of my faves,” said Egypt Sherrod, from “Married to Real Estate.”

“I think she’s gonna steal the show,” said Mike Jackson, from “Married to Real Estate.”

“I cannot wait. I love Angela Bassett,” said Porsha Williams, from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I was blessed to be able to work with her on screen as a 16-year-old, so I’m happy to just pop out, show love to her,” said Jacob Latimore, actor from “The Chi.”

“You can imagine the hurdles, the obstacles, the biases she’s had to overcome to sit in this position of power. But that’s one of the great things I love about this franchise headed by Tom Cruise and [director Christopher McQuarrie] that they were not afraid to center women in strong positions.” Bassett said.

While the movie is truly action-packed, Greer asked Bassett if she missed not having any daredevil stunts.

“I don’t have no stunts. I was fine to do no stunts. And when you see this movie, you will see how happy I am about that,” Bassett said.

“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” is one of the most expensive films ever made, with an estimated $300 million to $400 million budget.

It opens in theatres nationwide on Friday.

