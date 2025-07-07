American Red Cross trying to prevent shortages despite fewer blood drives during summer

ATLANTA — It happens every summer, and it’s happened again - a dip in the blood supply in the US.

It happens as people get away from their routines and fewer blood drives are held.

From surgeries to emergencies, blood is critical in keeping a patient alive.

But often, during summer, people aren’t donating blood as much.

“Even though everybody else is taking a vacation during the summer, the need for blood doesn’t stop and doesn’t take a vacation,” Dr. Courtney Lawrence, Divisional Chief Medical Officer with the American Red Cross said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawrence said the American Red Cross typically reaches their lowest supply in late summer or early fall, but they’re trying to prevent shortages and are calling on all donors to give.

“It used to be thought that type O negative was the only blood type that could be given to people in an emergency, but we actually know that even O positive can be given safely to about 80% of the population who needs blood,” Lawrence said.

To donate blood in Georgia, you have to be over the age of 17, or 16 with a parent’s permission, weigh over 110 pounds, and generally be in good health.

To encourage summer blood donation, everyone who donates through the Red Cross through July 14 will get a free pair of sunglasses while supplies last.

“They actually come with stickers that you can personalize with your blood type. So, less than 3% of the American population chooses to donate blood every year. if you want to show off and be part of that proud percent, uh, you have the opportunity to do so with these sunglasses in the first half of July,” Lawrence said.

Get more information on donating blood at the American Red Cross website.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group