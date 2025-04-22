American Idol top 14: GA singer advances while another is eliminated

ATLANTA — The top 14 is now set for this season of American Idol. Unfortunately, only one of two Georgia natives is moving on to the next round.

Lovett High School senior Slater Nalley learned he will continue his Idol journey.

Fellow Georgian Baylee Littrell was eliminated during Monday night’s episode.

You can watch Slater and the rest of the remaining contestants compete again on Sunday at 8 p.m. here on Channel 2.

