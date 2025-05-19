Airbnb rolls out anti-party features ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Memorial Day Weekend is just days away and Airbnb is implementing its yearly effort to curb disruptive partying at their host properties.

That means that all across the United States and Puerto Rico, and yes even Atlanta, “anti-party defenses” will be active.

Airbnb said they’re using machine learning to help prevent higher-risk bookings of entire home listings from being made as part of their work to ban parties at Airbnbs, globally.

Last year, Airbnb said they helped deter about 51,000 people from booking properties in the U.S., reducing the number of parties during summer holidays like Memorial Day and July 4.

In Atlanta, Airbnb said they stopped 900 bookings for whole home listings last year between the two holiday weekends.

The company said they also deterred about 2,400 bookings across Georgia for the two holiday weekends.

"It’s important to note that parties remain extremely rare on Airbnb. In 2024, just 0.15%% of reservations in Atlanta resulted in an allegation of a party,“ the company said. ”What’s more, thanks in part to proactive measures like our anti-party technology, we’ve seen a 57% decrease in the rate of party reports to us in Atlanta since introducing our global party ban policy in 2020."

As for how the company detects potential parties that go against their platform’s rules, they use machine learning, or AI, to check several different factors of bookings.

Those include “the type of listing being booked, the duration of the stay, the distance to the listing from the guest’s primary location and whether the booking is last minute – to determine whether a booking should be blocked. Guests who are prevented from booking an entire home will instead have the option to book alternative accommodations on Airbnb."

The company also provides noise sensors for hosts, that they say can help get ahead of issues before they become a problem, while also respecting guest privacy.

