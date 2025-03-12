Agriculture secretary visits Georgia, says tariffs could cause short-term disruptions

President Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary visited Georgia on Wednesday, saying the federal government could offer relief for farmers if they are hurt by tariffs.

Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins met with lawmakers at the State capitol minutes and spoke on the newly implemented taxes on imports. In response to U.S. tariffs, China has added a 15% tariff on poultry, soybeans and beef, and Canada a 25% tariff on poultry, pork, nuts and peaches.

According to the Georgia Agriculture Department, the state sends $690 million worth of agriculture products to Canada, $511 million to China and $352 million to Mexico.

Rollins admits tariffs could cause short term disruptions but says, just like during the Trump Administration tariffs during his first term, the feds could pay farmers and growers directly for their losses.

“I would suspect if the same result occurs this time around, that there will be the same relief there,” she said. “We’re working to prepare for that.”

