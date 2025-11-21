Agents say stash house tied to Mexican cartel contained enough fentanyl to ‘kill millions’

ATLANTA — Investigators say Atlanta has become a distribution hub for fentanyl.

Last week, FBI and DEA agents, armed with search warrants, raided a rental home in Forest Park where they found more than 40 pounds of deadly fentanyl and stacks of cash.

Agents say the drug stash house is connected to the cartel.

“Mexican cartels are flooding our communities with this stuff, pushing it over the Southwest border,” said Theodore Hertzberg, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

They seized 21 kilos, or 46 pounds of fentanyl, along with $380,000 in cash, a weapon, and drug packaging evidence.

“About $500,000 worth of fentanyl, enough to kill millions of people. Only two milligrams in a deadly dose to 21 milligrams, is an extraordinary amount of fentanyl,” Hertzberg said.

Fentanyl is cheap, so cartels are mixing it into all kinds of street drugs to make them more potent and addictive.

“Fentanyl is finding its way into cocaine, meth, ecstasy, and it’s often being used in counterfeit pills that drug trafficking organizations are making to make it look like prescription drugs, like oxycodone, Percocet, Xanax. So, it’s Russian roulette when you take a pill that hasn’t been prescribed by a doctor or provided by a pharmacist,” Hertzberg said.

During the drug raid, federal agents arrested two men -- one from Atlanta, the other from California.

