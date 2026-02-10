Advocates call for mental health fines to help families after insurance companies fined in Georgia

ATLANTA — In January, Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John F. King announced 22 insurance companies were being fined for violations of the state’s Mental Health Parity Act.

The bill is meant to require insurance companies treat mental health medical issues and substance use disorder treatments with the same funding and payment plans as physical health conditions.

As Channel 2 Action News reported in January, the companies were fined a collective $25 million for thousands of violations of this law.

Now mental health and substance use disorder advocates are urging lawmakers to use the funds from the fines to help families impacted by behavioral health medical issues.

“It is abhorrent that there are fines in the first place. Let me provide clarity: it is a pro-family position to expect these funds to be legally directed to community-led programs that help those who have suffered too much and for too long. It is also pro-Georgia to stand with those who need and deserve support and help with these dollars,” Jeff Breedlove, Strategic Policy Advisor of the Georgia Council for Recovery, said in a statement.

The Georgia Council for Recovery called on Gov. Brian Kemp and all members of the Georgia General Assembly to create a dedicated account in the state budget to receive the fines and then use them to support Georgians in need.

“The Georgia Council for Recovery urges Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly to take bold and swift action to ensure the integrity of funds secured via fines from those who refuse to follow federal and state law. These funds must be used to support Georgia families who have suffered medical harm due to the failure of certain entities,” Laurisa Guerrero, Executive Director of the Georgia Council for Recovery, said.

