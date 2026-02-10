New metro Atlanta city’s population officially certified by US Census

MULBERRY, Ga. — The City of Mulberry, Gwinnett County’s newest city, was officially certified by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, he and his staff worked to get the city’s population certified quickly, despite what he called “strong opposition, including multiple lawsuits from Gwinnett County challenging the city’s creation, tax collection and services.”

Clyde said in a statement that he worked to fast track the city’s certification because to receive revenue funding by residents that are already paid to the county, the city would need a certified population letter from the Census.

While Census officials told Clyde and Mulberry city staff that the process normally takes two years or more.

The congressman said that by working with his staff and the Census Bureau, Mulberry got its certification in less than a year.

“I’m thrilled that the City of Mulberry received its certified population letter,” Clyde said. “Securing this letter was key to the city’s survival and financial stability. It has been a pleasure to coordinate on this matter with Mayor Coker, and I look forward to continuing to work together as we serve our constituents. I’m always honored to assist our Ninth District communities, especially in advocating for localities facing bureaucratic battles.”

City officials in Mulberry were also happy with the work, thanking Clyde and his staff or their assistance.

“With the assistance of Congressman Andrew Clyde and his staff, Mulberry was able to secure its population letter in less than one year,” Mulberry Mayor Coker said. “This letter was more than a confirmation of population — it was essential to the city’s survival. It placed Mulberry on equal legal footing with the county, secured the city’s revenue streams, and ensured that the city could continue to operate with fiscally conservative policies and no city property taxes.”

