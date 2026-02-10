Woman killed, 9-year-old airlifted in I-75 crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed, and a child was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 75, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. on Monday along I-75 in Monroe County.

Officials said a commercial motor vehicle with a flatbed trailer was parked on the right shoulder when a Volkswagen Tiguan hit the back of the trailer.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the CMV was not at the scene, according to GSP. Roadside assistance personnel working underneath the parked vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Tomiyia Jean Smith, 47, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A nine-year-old passenger in the Volkswagen was critically injured in the crash. Authorities said the child was airlifted from the scene to a hospital for treatment. The child’s current condition was not released.

GSP continues to investigate.

