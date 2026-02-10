Georgia man threatened to kill President Trump on TikTok Live. Now, he’s heading to federal prison

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man is going to spend the next few years in a federal prison for threatening to kill the President of the United States.

Jauwan Porter, 30, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison after pleading guilty to transmitting interstate threats in October.

Prosecutors say the Rome man joined a TikTok livestream titled “Alligator Alcatraz” last July and commented, “So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.”

He went to say “I’m gonna kill Donald Trump,” “I’m gonna watch him bleed out,” “I’m going to put a bullet in his head” and more.

When the livestream host asked what Porter would do about federal agents coming to his door, he said he would kill them as well before killing himself.

“Threatening to kill the President of the United States is an abhorrent crime that cannot be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

He has several prior convictions in Floyd County, including for terroristic threats and acts in 2018 and 2019, influencing a witness in 2019 and unlawful act of violence in a penal institution in 2023.

